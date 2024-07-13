Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 72,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.9% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 119.1% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.09. 5,174,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.09 and its 200-day moving average is $204.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.