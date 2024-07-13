Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys 93 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.49 and its 200 day moving average is $342.31. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.