Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys 2,078 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.9% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,461,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,949. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.