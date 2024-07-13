Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

