Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Up 21.1%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 34,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 98,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honey Badger Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Chad Williams bought 1,631,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00. Insiders own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

