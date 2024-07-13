Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $77.69. 1,694,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

