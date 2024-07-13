Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on F. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,609,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,083,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

