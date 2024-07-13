Hilltop National Bank Takes $254,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $175,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $67,669,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $47,326,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

AEP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,226. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

