Hilltop National Bank Takes $176,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 244,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 120,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,450. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

