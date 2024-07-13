Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 2,598 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,613,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,426,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

