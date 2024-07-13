Hilltop National Bank Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,087,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $323.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

