Hilltop National Bank Invests $599,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.91. 717,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

