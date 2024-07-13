Hilltop National Bank Invests $524,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 270,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASH

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.