Hilltop National Bank Invests $402,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 509,778 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

