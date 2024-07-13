Hilltop National Bank Invests $371,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

