Hilltop National Bank Invests $327,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,253,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 29.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 72.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. 2,338,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,863. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.