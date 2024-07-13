Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 3,925 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after buying an additional 290,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,800,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,915. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

