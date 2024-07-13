Hilltop National Bank Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,482 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $64.89. 7,778,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,356. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -381.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

