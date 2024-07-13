Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.69. 1,097,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

