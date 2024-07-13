HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $235,320.72

HI (HI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $235,320.72 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.43 or 1.00012750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069464 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051058 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $214,700.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

