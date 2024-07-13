HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $65,774,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DINO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

