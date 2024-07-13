Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,250.00

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($28.82) and last traded at GBX 2,245 ($28.76), with a volume of 40259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,245 ($28.76).

Herald Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,802.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,086.83.

Get Herald alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Metcalfe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($26.60) per share, for a total transaction of £62,310 ($79,812.99). 5.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.