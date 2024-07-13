Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on July 22nd

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.326 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $7.82 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.