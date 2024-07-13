Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on July 22nd

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.326 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $7.82 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.