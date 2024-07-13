Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Down 7%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 141,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 372,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 297.49% and a negative net margin of 1,328.14%.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.