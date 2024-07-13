Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

HELE stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Helen of Troy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

