Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Heineken Stock Up 0.2 %
HEINY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 81,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heineken has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $55.15.
About Heineken
