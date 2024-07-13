Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heineken Stock Up 0.2 %

HEINY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 81,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heineken has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $55.15.

About Heineken

See Also

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

