Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTLD. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $960.46 million, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $86,875.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 849,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,119,097.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 266.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.