Head-To-Head Contrast: ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) vs. Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)

ATIF and Nukkleus are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF -1,017.40% -335.49% -161.05% Nukkleus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $2.45 million 4.62 -$2.88 million ($0.52) -1.83 Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares ATIF and Nukkleus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nukkleus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATIF.

Volatility & Risk

ATIF has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ATIF and Nukkleus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nukkleus beats ATIF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

