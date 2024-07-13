HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

