HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNCY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

