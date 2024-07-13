HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.57.

IRON opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 521,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,465,000 after buying an additional 78,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

