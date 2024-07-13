Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC:HRST) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Harvest Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Harvest Oil & Gas Company Profile

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. intends to undertake the process of winding-up and returning capital to its shareholders. Previously, the company operated as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

