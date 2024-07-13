Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 41.9% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $72,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,005. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

