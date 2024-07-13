Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.67

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 66006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

