GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is Equity Investment Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,312 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.16% of GSK worth $145,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 2,512,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

