Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenway Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWTI remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Greenway Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

