Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GREEL opened at $11.28 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.