GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the June 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 on Friday. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.
GREE Company Profile
