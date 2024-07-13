GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the June 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 on Friday. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

