Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 58,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 80,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$21.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

