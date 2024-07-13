Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as low as C$13.69. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 4,717 shares trading hands.

Goodfellow Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$117.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.33 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

