GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Up 0.8%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 40,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 117,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

GoldMining Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$240.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

