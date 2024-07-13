Goldfinch Price Tops $2.51 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $194.43 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,560,589 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.
Buying and Selling Goldfinch
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
