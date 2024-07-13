Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GDST stock remained flat at $11.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270. Goldenstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDST. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldenstone Acquisition by 4,931,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 98,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 98,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Goldenstone Acquisition by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 392,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 233,671 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

