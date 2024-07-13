Golar LNG Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,369 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 213% compared to the average volume of 2,997 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. 811,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 532.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 112,331 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

