GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.75

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.75 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.73). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.89), with a volume of 79,802 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,387.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

