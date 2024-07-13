Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.70

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 4875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $902.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

