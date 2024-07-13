Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

