Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.