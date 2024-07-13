Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.
About Global Cord Blood
