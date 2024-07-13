Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.
Gladstone Capital Stock Performance
Shares of GLAD stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
About Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
