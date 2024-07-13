Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,263. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

